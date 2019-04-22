Carol E. Buswell

Carol E. Werthman Buswell, age 72, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Leslie E. "Buzz" Buswell, Jr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on November 19, 1946 she was a daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Connor Werthman. Mrs. Buswell was a retired employee of Benedicts Home and Garden. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Mets fan; enjoyed bowling, tending to her garden and traveling with her husband and family. She loved her many trips to the Borgata with her husband. But above all of her enjoyments in life none was greater than spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. The unconditional love she gave and the family memories created will always live in their hearts. She will be truly missed. In addition to her beloved husband Buzz of 54 years, survivors include four loving children, Bob Buswell and his wife Michelle of Oxford, Elizabeth Nimons and her husband Michael of Ansonia, Christy Buda and her husband Keith of Trumbull and Michael Buswell and his wife Kory of Trumbull, nine adored grandchildren, Catherine DeVellis, Christina and Rebecca Buswell, Brandon Buda, Kylee Nimons, Brianna Buda, and Ava, Bryce and Evelyn Buswell; three sisters, Gail Murphy of Texas, Ranea Werthman and Laura Komaromi both of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by three children, twins John and Mary and James Buswell. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 9:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or The of CT, 45 Ash Lane, East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary