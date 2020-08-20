Carol Eva Carney
December 19, 1925 - May 3, 2020CARNEY, Carol E., age 94 of Jupiter, FL and previously of Milford, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Ms. Carney was born in Milford on December 19, 1925, to the late Charles and Grace Carney and resided in Milford for 24 years prior to moving to Washington, DC for 34 years, and finally moving to Florida for the last 35 years. She was a devoted family member who enjoyed spending time with nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. She loved traveling, visiting family and friends, animals, consignment store shopping and weekly bingo. Ms. Carney was Miss Milford 1947 and participated in the 1947 Miss Connecticut Pageant. Survivors include seven nephews, Charles Carney Jr. and his wife Vicky of Atlanta, GA, Ronald Carney of Pensacola, FL, Frank V. Mingrone II and his wife Deborah of Milford, Paul F. Mingrone and his wife Janette of Stratford, Gene F. Mingrone and his wife Mary Beth of Milford, Thomas F. Mingrone of Austin, TX, and Timothy Mulrenan III of Milford; one niece, Cheryl (Carney) Kinser and her husband Larry of Emerald Isle, NC. Ms. Carney also leaves behind her beloved cat Precious. Ms. Carney was predeceased by a brother Charles Carney II, sister Dorothy (Carney) Mulrenan, and sister Eleanor C. Mingrone. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
