Carol (Mark) Gara
1933 - 2020
Carol (Mark) Gara, 86, Carmel, IN, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born November 4, 1933 in Milford, CT, the daughter of George and Alice (Klages) Mark. Carol was a 1951 graduate of Milford High School and also a graduate of Stone Business College in New Haven, CT. She enjoyed golf, tennis, and playing music on her piano and organ. An artist as well, Carol produced many stained glass creations, and enjoyed painting and drawing.
Later in life, Carol's grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her immense joy, especially during our private family dinners in the Summit room of Woodland Terrace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Lindsay Gara. Carol is survived by her high-school sweetheart and husband of 66 years, Robert Gara; her sons, Scott Gara and Kevin Gara (Penny); her grandchildren, Jessica Martin (Joseph) and Kelly Gara; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Robyn Martin; and her sisters, Ruth McDonald, Helen Riha and Marion Ahrens. Private services will be held at a later date, with interment at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Alzheimer's Support Network in Naples, Florida; the staff at Woodland Terrace and Brookdale Carmel, for their dedicated care and support; and a special thanks to Stacey Caruthers for providing exceptional personal assistance to Carol, Bob and the family during the past few years.
Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society - Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.
May 4, 2020
Carol was one of the sweet daughters of Uncle George and Aunt Alice. She was a big part of my growing up from when I was born to when we moved to Tennessee when I was 14 years old. We have all been in contact over the years and for this I am very glad. She will be missed greatly.
Marie Stooksbury
Friend
May 3, 2020
I remember Carol playing the piano while we all sang . This, while in high school became a Sunday evening ritual with our friends. She was a great sister and will be missed. Love to you all. Helen
Helen Riha
Sister
May 3, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to Kevin and Penny and to the rest of the extended Gara family. Our prayers are with you.

Jesse & Deb McDaniel
Fishers, IN
May 3, 2020
Kevin, Penny and the entire Gara family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. The Wilsons (Robert, Cynthia, Chelsea and Cara)
Cynthia Wilson
