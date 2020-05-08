Carol (Mark) Gara
Carol (Mark) Gara, 86, Carmel, IN, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born November 4, 1933 in Milford, CT, the daughter of George and Alice (Klages) Mark. Carol was a 1951 graduate of Milford High School and also a graduate of Stone Business College in New Haven, CT. She enjoyed golf, tennis, and playing music on her piano and organ. An artist as well, Carol produced many stained glass creations, and enjoyed painting and drawing.
Later in life, Carol's grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her immense joy, especially during our private family dinners in the Summit room of Woodland Terrace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Lindsay Gara. Carol is survived by her high-school sweetheart and husband of 66 years, Robert Gara; her sons, Scott Gara and Kevin Gara (Penny); her grandchildren, Jessica Martin (Joseph) and Kelly Gara; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Robyn Martin; and her sisters, Ruth McDonald, Helen Riha and Marion Ahrens. Private services will be held at a later date, with interment at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Alzheimer's Support Network in Naples, Florida; the staff at Woodland Terrace and Brookdale Carmel, for their dedicated care and support; and a special thanks to Stacey Caruthers for providing exceptional personal assistance to Carol, Bob and the family during the past few years.
Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society - Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.