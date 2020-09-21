Carol Patuzzi Gay
Carol Patuzzi Gay, age 74, of Stratford, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her residence. Carol was born in Bridgeport the daughter of the late Dante and Albina Patuzzi. She was a Registered Nurse at Bridgeport Hospital for many years. She was a graduate of the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. Carol was an avid Star Trek fan, she enjoyed to cook and travel. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Robert Gay. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Michele Gay and her spouse Angelo Pannella of North Haven and Margaret Gay, of Stratford. Two sisters, Ilona Guman and her husband Fred, of Largo, FL and Ann Nastasia and her husband John, of Shelton, one grandson Matthew Kasper and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may attend a walk through visitation on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please follow social distancing and masks are required. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com