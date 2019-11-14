|
|
Carol Marie Harvey-Jablonski
Carol Marie Harvey-Jablonski, beloved companion, mother, grandmother, and friend, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved son Larry Bok, Carol is survived by her longtime companion Carlos Clavarino, daughters Janice Steinhardt and Lisa Bok, daughter-in-law Lisa (Lisi) Bok, granddaughters Chelsea Yorwerth, Samantha and Nicole Bok.
A kind, warm-hearted soul who loved animals, Carol invested her time and energy in helping advance the cause for animal rights. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Pet Protectors" 205-330-0255 in her name would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial service will be held – the date to be determined. For details or inquiries, email [email protected]
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019