Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Harvey-Jablonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Harvey-Jablonski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Harvey-Jablonski Obituary
Carol Marie Harvey-Jablonski
Carol Marie Harvey-Jablonski, beloved companion, mother, grandmother, and friend, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved son Larry Bok, Carol is survived by her longtime companion Carlos Clavarino, daughters Janice Steinhardt and Lisa Bok, daughter-in-law Lisa (Lisi) Bok, granddaughters Chelsea Yorwerth, Samantha and Nicole Bok.
A kind, warm-hearted soul who loved animals, Carol invested her time and energy in helping advance the cause for animal rights. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Pet Protectors" 205-330-0255 in her name would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial service will be held – the date to be determined. For details or inquiries, email [email protected]
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -