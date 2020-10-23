Carol Lewellyn
Carol Jane (Lanard) Lewellyn, 68, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was a talented organist, as well as pianist, and had been involved in music ministry programs at Trinity Baptist Church, Fairfield, CT, Nichols United Methodist Church, Trumbull, CT, and Black Rock Church in Fairfield, CT. Carol graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Westminster Choir College and also received a Certificate in Biblical Studies from Grace Theological Seminary. She is a current member at First Southern Baptist Church in Clarksville. Carol deeply loved her family and was very active in her grandchildren's lives.
She was born on April 8, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Ella (Hutchinson) Lanard. Carol is survived by her husband of over 39 years, Morris Lewellyn; children, Matthew Lewellyn (Rachel), Jennifer Faheem (Eassa); sister, Ruth Hayes (Bill); grandchildren, Levi, Skyla, Meara Lewellyn; nephews, Daniel, John (Stacey), Billy Hayes; and great-nephews, J.D. and Aiden Hayes.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at First Southern Baptist Church (215 E. Ettels Lane, Clarksville, IN 47129) with her funeral service taking place at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be made to Project MedSend (1838 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708).
