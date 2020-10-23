1/1
Carol Lewellyn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lewellyn
Carol Jane (Lanard) Lewellyn, 68, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was a talented organist, as well as pianist, and had been involved in music ministry programs at Trinity Baptist Church, Fairfield, CT, Nichols United Methodist Church, Trumbull, CT, and Black Rock Church in Fairfield, CT. Carol graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Westminster Choir College and also received a Certificate in Biblical Studies from Grace Theological Seminary. She is a current member at First Southern Baptist Church in Clarksville. Carol deeply loved her family and was very active in her grandchildren's lives.
She was born on April 8, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Ella (Hutchinson) Lanard. Carol is survived by her husband of over 39 years, Morris Lewellyn; children, Matthew Lewellyn (Rachel), Jennifer Faheem (Eassa); sister, Ruth Hayes (Bill); grandchildren, Levi, Skyla, Meara Lewellyn; nephews, Daniel, John (Stacey), Billy Hayes; and great-nephews, J.D. and Aiden Hayes.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at First Southern Baptist Church (215 E. Ettels Lane, Clarksville, IN 47129) with her funeral service taking place at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be made to Project MedSend (1838 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
Walnut Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Southern Indiana Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved