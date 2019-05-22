Carol A. Lynch

Carol A. Lynch, age 76 of Milford, passed away May 22, 2019 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. Carol was born in Derby, October 14, 1942, daughter of the late Walter and Stella Ritchie Hyman. She was employed as a machinist for Auto Swage of Shelton for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed going to tag sales, playing slots at the casino and kismet with her sisters. She was happiest when spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons James A. Lynch, and his wife Jennifer, William A. Lynch, and David W. Lynch and his wife Stacy Giangrande, her grandchildren Matthew Lynch and his wife Jennifer, Karla Swinyer and her husband Brad, Sean Lynch, Alec Lynch, Kaitlyn Lynch, Connor Lynch, and Maxine Lynch, her great-grandchildren Michael Lynch, Audrey Lynch, Jonas Swinyer, and Jacob Lynch, her sisters Verna Kusterer and her husband Ken, Betty Lou Pacheco and her husband Rudy, June Leja and her husband Richard, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Sean P. Lynch, and her sister Shirley Connors. Calling hours will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St, Milford with a service to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday by Rev. Karl Duetzmann. A reception will be held immediately following the service at 605 Pond Point Ave., Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth-El Center, 90 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary