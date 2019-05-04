Carol MacEwan Brown

Carol MacEwan Brown, age 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 3, 2019. Carol was born in Hartford, CT on February 7, 1930, the third child of Lewis and Elizabeth Crowley MacEwan. She grew up in Monroe with her sister Myla and brother Jack, attended Monroe Elementary and graduated from Bassick High School in the class of 1948. After raising her six children, Carol worked for surgeon Dr. Vincent Donnelly as receptionist, medical assistant, and administrator for 25 years. She also volunteered at St. Vincent's Hospital in the Short Stay department. Carol was an avid tag sale enthusiast. She loved sending greeting cards to everyone she knew on any occasion, always including her own witty sayings and good wishes. She and her beloved George enjoyed years of playing cards with friends, dancing to the big bands, listening to Frank Sinatra and enjoying the live music at the Continental. She enjoyed her 4.00 vodka tonic while sitting on the front porch watching the world go by. Everyone knew not to call Mom between 7:00-8:00p.m., as she would be watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Ladies Guild. She thought about her family all the time and with her generous nature always made time for everyone. Her family truly was the most important thing in her life. As her grandchildren would say "We love you Gramma Kelo". Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, George; her children Deborah Fitzgerald, Patricia Leahy (Michael), Joanne Brown, Jim Brown (Maurya), John Brown, and Kathleen Brown as well as five grandchildren, Spencer Brown, Tess Long, Jenna Rizzo, Erin Parker, and Andrew Leahy and a great-grandson Elliott Long, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 10:00a.m., meeting directly in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Avenue, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Friends may call Tuesday from 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., in the Redgate – Hennesssy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. The family would like to thank the Physical Therapy teams Jewish Senior Services of Bridgeport and St. Joseph Center in Trumbull and especially VNS of Trumbull hospice care team for their kind and helpful care of our beloved Carol. Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019