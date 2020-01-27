|
Carol Marie SaNogueira
Carol Marie SaNogueira, 58, of Milford passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 while on vacation in Ormond Beach, FL. Carol was born February 28, 1961 to the late Orlando and Elaine SaNogueira.
She leaves behind her loving brothers, Michael J. SaNogueira and his wife Kim, Kenneth J. Sanogueira and John P. SaNogueira; cherished niece, Samantha A. SaNogueira and nephew Michael O. SaNogueira; godson, Colton Kuchinskas; as well as her Aunts, Uncle and many cousins. Carol had many close and long friendships within her personal and professional life that she cherished dearly.
A lifelong resident of Milford, Carol attended Joseph A. Foran High School and graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Carol was an amazing woman. An Aerospace Engineer at Collins Aerospace for the past 30 years. She was revered as an intelligent and detailed woman; a subject matter expert. Carol was an active member of Women in Aviation Connecticut Chapter. She served in all Board positions and held the position of President for the past three years. She had a passion to introduce STEM activities and aviation to young women to inspire, engage and mentor the next generation of females in aviation and aerospace.
Carol loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an extremely passionate fan of Women's Basketball, attending as many UCONN and Mohegan SUN games as she could. She will be remembered for her love of life, family, travel, wine and witty comments.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (meet directly at church). Interment will be private. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woman in Aviation (WAI) for a scholarship fund that has been set up in Carol's name. Please mail to Kim SaNogueira, c/o Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020