Carol L. Mikucionis, age 70, of Fairfield, beloved wife of nearly 34 years of Joseph S. Mikucionis, passed away peacefully following a brief illness Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Bridgeport, the youngest of four daughters to the late Clifton and Katherine Porter, she had been a lifelong Fairfield resident. Carol would often share stories of the fun she had growing up with her sisters. She worked for many years at the Jellif Corporation in Southport. She enjoyed going to Rawley's Drive-In to hang out with friends, but her most favorite place was the Dunkin Donuts on the Post Road. She was a Dunkin fanatic and was deemed by her family as the "Dunkin Queen". She also loved to feed her family and friends and everyone who entered her home knew they were leaving with a full stomach! She had a lifetime of stories and memories, but her greatest pride and joy was her granddaughter, Ava. They spent hours together going to the park, playing games and their favorite activity: making orange juice. Ava provided Carol with smiles, joy and laughter, especially in the past few weeks. Survivors in addition to her loving husband Joseph include her children: Joseph Mikucionis, Jr., Karalyn Mikucionis, her "adopted son" and fellow Dunkin lover, Brian Leahy, John Chuma, and Donna Chuma Racine of Bridgeport, William Chuma, Christina O'Neil and Theresa Chuma of Las Vegas, NV.; her sisters: Sandi Pascoe and her husband Ron of TX and Cathy Dietz and her husband Bernie of VA and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Krewson of DE. In addition, she is survived by many grandchildren, family and friends including her best friend of over 30 years Shirley Gurrieri who was by her side until the very end. She was predeceased by her sister, June Krewson and her son, Matthew Mark Mikucionis who passed away at birth. Carol was loved by many for having a heart of gold who was always willing to help, no matter what. She was a beacon of strength for her family during difficult times, and her passing is a tremendous loss to everyone around her. A funeral service celebrating Carol's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 p.m.