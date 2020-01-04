Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
1719 Post Road
Fairfield, CT
Interment
Following Services
St. Thomas Cemetery
1936 - 2019
Carol Pendleton
Carol Pendleton, age 83, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Pendleton, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in New York City, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Stafford, she had been a Fairfield County resident for over 50 years. A graduate of St. John's University, Carol worked for many years as a fashion model in New York City. She enjoyed interior decorating and designing clothing. Carol was a devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield. Carol was predeceased by her beloved brother, George Stafford. Survivors include a niece, Christine Stafford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. In accordance with her wishes, calling hours have been omitted. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020
