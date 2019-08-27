|
Carol Powell
Carol Powell, age 82, passed away recently in Littleton, NH. She was born November 10, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT to Clifford and Dorothy Pardy, and was raised in Fairfield, CT. Carol worked as a Registered Pharmacist in Connecticut until her retirement. She and her husband, Nelson W. Powell, Jr., then relocated to beautiful New Hampshire.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2019