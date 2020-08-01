1/
Carol Previs
1943 - 2020
Carol A. Previs
Carol A. Previs, age 76, of Fairfield, beloved wife of 53 years to the late Roger T. Previs, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Fairfield. Carol's greatest enjoyment in life was supporting her late husband's educational career. She is survived by her sister Sandra Clabby and her husband William; and two nephews, Shawn Clabby, Corey Clabby and his wife Anna. The family wishes to thank the Rhatigan family for all the love and kindness shared. Please send donations in Carol's memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut at ct.wish.org. Services for Carol were held privately on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
