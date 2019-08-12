|
|
Carol Guastella Sabatelli
Carol Guastella Sabatelli, 63, passed away May 28, 2019 at her Fernandina Beach, FL residence.
Carol grew up in Trumbull and lived most of her life in Huntington, CT, then moved to Fernandina Beach two years ago.
She was the owner and President of Sabatelli Associates. Carol was a down-to-earth, fun-loving person with a larger than life personality. She was blessed with wonderful friends, and was a wonderful friend to them as well, always with a listening ear.
She was predeceased by her father, Carl Guastella; her husband, James Sabatelli; and her beloved dogs, Grayson and Louis.
Survivors include her mother, Jay Guastella of Monroe, CT; her sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Howard Ketron of Bristol, TN; two nieces, Anna Ketron and Abigail Lester (Joseph); nephews, Jonathan Ketron (Jenni) and Adam Mandelbaum; great-nephew, Dexter Ketron; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Sabatelli and Kris Ann Mandelbaum; and numerous devoted friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church in Trumbull followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019