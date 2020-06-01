Carol M. Shoop
Carol M. Shoop, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Ned William Shoop, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Cambridge Manor Health Center. Born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late Matthew and Jennie Manzitti, she had been a lifetime Fairfield resident. She was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School. Mrs. Shoop was a member of the United Methodist Women at Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church and the Fairfield League of Women Voters. Her greatest joy was raising her children and spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include two beloved children, Cathy Horvath and Craig Shoop, both of Fairfield; two grandsons, Robert and Michael; a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery. A public celebration of Carol's life will be held when safe to do so. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.