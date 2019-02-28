Carol Guzzi Sorrentino Stowe

Carol Guzzi Sorrentino Stowe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 82 years young on Tuesday, February 19 2019, after a year long battle with brain cancer. Carol was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Margaret Guzzi. Predeceased by her brother Alan, and husband Gilbert Stowe. She was a graduate of Lauralton Hall, class of 1954. Her entrepreneurial spirit drove her to open The Christmas Carol, work alongside her brother at Guzzi Jewelers and make countless friends at Firm Facts where she worked for over 40 years. She had a way of making everyone feel special and took great pride in feeding everyone, especially her meatballs and gravy! Carol loved a good card game, Bingo and the casino. Her happiest times were spent with family. Carol was loved by all and leaves behind her children Lisa Rehm and husband John, Patsy Sorrentino III and wife Laurel and Carol's first husband Patsy Sorrentino Jr. Brother Ralph Guzzi and wife Lorraine, sister Lois Horvath and husband Ronald, sister-in-law Ann and stepsons Timothy and Michael Stowe. Grandchildren Kyle, Justin and wife Kaili and Tyler Rehm and Giancarlo Sorrentino, along with 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A mass will be held March 16 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge followed by her burial at Kings Highway Cemetery, 273 Cherry Street, Milford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.pinkheartfunds.org to help people in need as Carol did so often.