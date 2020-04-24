|
|
Carol A. Varian
Carol A. Varian, age 75, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Regal Healthcare, Southport. Born in Stamford on December 26, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Gerard and Evelyn Alice Smith Varian. Carol was a retired employee of the City of Stamford, where she was a clerk in the Health Department for many years. Carol was a loving and caring person; she always gave of herself to help others. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020