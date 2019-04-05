|
|
Carole Ann Sotaski
Carole Ann Sotaski, age 77, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Stephen C. Sotaski, Sr., died at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Carole was born in Bridgeport on February 18, 1942 to the late William and Mary Madeline Tyler Van Sise. She worked as a machine operator for Bic Corporation for over 25 years. She was a devoted New York Yankees fan and loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her children: Debbie Markley of Willimantic, Susan Moran (Paul) of West Haven, Mary Ferrucci (Vinny) of West Haven and Stephen C. Sotaski, Jr. (Wendy Bailey) of VA, sister, Mary McGrath (Donald) of Bridgeport, Sister in-law Nancy Sandor of Shelton, 12 grandchildren: Sara, Beka, Nicholas, Stephen, Tyler, Lindi, Randall, Yeager, Bailey, Ryan, Vincent and Giovanni and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Brooke and Jayce. Carole is predeceased by her son, Randy Sotaski, sister, Doris Bruder and granddaughter, Nina Sotaski. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019