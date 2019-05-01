|
|
Carole B. Donenfeld
Donenfeld, Carole Barbara, of Westport, CT, on May 1, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Irwin. Loving mother of Luke (Cindy), Amy (Thomas), Ben, Mimi Foss (Peter), Harry, and the late Lynn Gross. Loving grandmother of Ian, Isabella, Andrea, Tina, Parker and great-grandmother of two. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.raynordandrea.com for more information.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019