Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Carole Chavannes Lopez

Carole Chavannes Lopez Obituary
Carole Chavannes Lopez
Carole Chavannes Lopez, age 61, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Gino Lopez, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Smillow Cancer Hospital in New Haven. Funeral service will take place on Saturday at 12:00 noon at Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. To read the full notice and light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019
