Carole Gelozin Czernota

Carole A. Gelozin Czernota, age 64, beloved wife of Edward Czernota passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport on February 3, 1955, she was a daughter of the late John and Nina Hudan Gelozin. Carole was a graduate of Central High School and attended Housatonic Community College. Before her retirement, she was employed by the City of Bridgeport with over 33 years of dedicated service in the Assessor's Office and the Bridgeport Police Department. She enjoyed taking trips with her daughter, going to the casino with her husband, and her frequent appointments at the nail salon. She was a lover of all animals, especially cats. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister, and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband Ed of 30 years, she leaves her cherished daughter Lauren Czernota of Milford, and two sisters, Joan Jose and her husband Robert, and Kathleen Gelozin, all of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews.

All funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 3810 or to the Stratford Cat Project, P.O. Box 1261, Stratford, CT 06614. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019