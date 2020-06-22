Carole Duhaime

Carole Anne Duhaime
Carole Anne Duhaime, age 84, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Attleboro, MA to the late Arthur M. and Isabel Flynn White. Mrs. Duhaime was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, John J. Duhaime, and son James; sisters, Mary Jo LaChance and Claire Lowe; and brothers Charles M. and Arthur White. She was an artist of all mediums and an avid gardener. She had a huge passion for sports and loved the METS and UCONN Women's Basketball. Mrs. Duhaime graduated from Milford High School in 1953 and devoted her life to her family. Survivors include four daughters; Marianne Santucci (Edward), Heidi Coddington (Brian), Monique Root (Warren) and Minette Junkins (Daniel); and six sons John J. Duhaime, Daniel Duhaime (Sherry), Matthew Duhaime (Cynthia), Michael Duhaime (Regina), Mark Duhaime (Leslie) and Andrew Duhaime (Shannon); 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; a brother Edward M. White and sister Barbara Sansone. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or AG Bell CT Chapter. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 22, 2020.