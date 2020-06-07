Carole Furgess
Carole Furgess beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, SC, where she has spent the last 20 years in retirement with her loving husband of 39 years, Bertram Furgess.
Born in Yonkers, NY, on January 29, 1937, to the late Howard and Mary Ellen (McGovern) Calkins, Carole attended Marymount Junior College in Virginia and then worked at The New York Times, until starting a family with then-husband Dolph LeMoult. Raising her five children in Monsey, NY, and then in Westport, CT, was not only one of her greatest achievements, but it is what brought her the most joy. Despite having a large family, Carole always made time for everyone, offering an abundance of love, support, and encouragement. Carole also worked as an administrator at New Canaan Country Club, a job she loved, for 26 years, and at which she made lifelong friendships. She and Bert lived in Fairfield for over 20 years, enjoying many summer days at the beach, sleepovers with the grandkids, and holidays surrounded by family, until they retired south.
A Friend of Bill W for 44 years, Carole's indomitable spirit allowed her to help many people, and she would always lend an ear, or offer words of her great wisdom and encouragement to those that needed it, sometimes whether they asked for it or not! The strong bonds she made led to many friendships, travel, and countless lives affected just by having known her. A woman of great faith, Carole was a strong presence in her church, St. Michael's in Murrells Inlet. Her love and her light will be truly missed by her family and all who loved her.
In addition to her many friends, Carole leaves behind her devoted husband Bert, and four sons: Michael (Mary), and Chris (Carole), both of Trumbull, Kevin of Murrells Inlet, and Mark (Elizabeth) of Norwalk; nine grandchildren- Michael, Meghan, Jessica, Heather, Jeremy, Shea, Kate, Scott, and Eric; five great-grandchildren- Gwendolyn, Aleesia, JJ, Cora, and Nya. She was predeceased by her only daughter, Kelly and her loving brother with whom she had a special bond, Fr. Howard Calkins.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Services and Crescent Hospice, both of Murrells Inlet, SC, with special thanks to Tommy and Mary, who were such a source of help and support to Bert and Kevin, both of whom took such loving care of Carole during her illness.
A service will be held in Murrells Inlet on June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, with a memorial service and burial to be held at a later date in Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Carole's memory.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 7, 2020.