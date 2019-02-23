Carole Lillian Goodman

June 5, 1934-February 21, 2019

Carole Lillian (Vogel) Goodman, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Carole was born in 1934 in the Bronx NY and was a lifelong resident of Shelton. She was the daughter of the late Sol and Lillian Vogel and a graduate of Shelton High School. She was married to Arnold Goodman, founder of Goodman Insurance Inc. They had four children and enjoyed many years of travelling and entertaining friends and family. Carole was employed as a bookkeeper at Huntington Floor Covering. She was a former member of the Brownson Country Club where she played in the Ladies 9 Hole League. She participated in fundraising events and having lunch with her dear golfing friends. She was a member of Queen Esther Chapter O.E.S, where she and her husband were Matron and Patron in 1965. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Huntington CT. Carole was a fun-loving person who enjoyed parades, music, watching UCONN Girls' Basketball, and was a diehard "Mets" fan. In recent years, she resided at Crosby Commons where she went on trips, played bingo, and nightly card games. She always enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and having a good meal with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters and their husbands; Lauren and James Brown who were also her devoted caregivers, and Terri and Edward Houghton, her daughter-in-law, Susan Goodman, her loving sister and brother-in-law; Joyce and Bob Emslie, her sister, Gloria Nuzzolo. She will sadly be missed by her nine grandchildren; Carolyn, Michelle, Brian, Thomas, Derek, Matthew, David, Allen and Christopher. Also, her great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Carter, Kyle, Olivia, Lia Marie, Asher, Katie, and Elle. Carole will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Arnold and her sons; Richard F. Goodman and James A. Goodman. The family would like to thank Dr. William Fitzgerald of St. Vincent's Hospital for many years of excellent care and the entire staff at Crosby Commons, Shelton.

Friends are invited to attend the Funeral service on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 25 Church St., Shelton. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.