Carole Mezes

Carole Mezes Obituary
Carole Ann Mezes
Carole Ann Mckeon Mezes, age 77, of Fairfield, beloved wife to the late John Mezes, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Stamford to the late Lawrence and Suzanna Veich McKeon, Carole had been a lifelong area resident. Carole was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Norden Club and Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans. She was also an active member of the Gaelic American Club and the Senior Center of Fairfield. She enjoyed watching the UConn Women's Basketball team and cheering on her Huskies Girls. Her memory will be cherished by her beloved family including her nieces, Dawn Cooper and her husband, Wayne, of Annandale, NJ, Doreen Paoletti of Port Orange, FL and Mary Beth McKeon of CT; nephews, Bruce Muller, and his wife, Marie, of Cocoa, FL, Thomas Muller of Greenwich, CT, and Lawrence McKeon of CT; brothers-in-law, James Mezes, and his wife, Agnes, of Fairfield and Robert Mezes, and his wife, Lori, of Easton; many great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Muller, a brother Raymond McKeon, Sr., and a nephew, Raymond McKeon, Jr. Her services will be held privately. The Lesko & Polke Funeral home has been entrusted with her services. To sign an online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019
