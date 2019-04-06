Carole V. Schack

Carole V. Schack, age 78 of North Haven, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Carole was born and raised in the Bronx, later moving to Stratford to raise her family.

Carole was a secretary for Hall Brook Medical Center until her retirement. For those who knew her, Carole had that feisty "Bronx" personality and a great sense of humor. Her presence could light up any room. Carole was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be sadly missed.

Carole is survived by her children, John Schack (Judi) of Stratford, Michael Schack of Clayton, NC, Danny Schack of West Haven, and Theresa Forth (John) of Stratford; her grandchildren, Christopher Schack, Amy O'Neil, Laura Schack, Steve Schack, Stephanie Forth, Jesse Forth, and Lindsey Forth; and great-grandchildren, Avery Schack and Evan O'Neil.

Carole was predeceased by her son, Thomas Schack and her daughter-in-law, Lynn Schack.

All services will be private.