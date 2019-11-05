|
Caroline "Carol" Burbank
Caroline "Carol" Burbank, age 85, of Shelton, entered into rest on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hewitt Memorial Hospital in Shelton. She was the devoted wife of the late Ernest Alden Burbank, Sr. Carol was born in Bridgeport on January 12, 1934, daughter of the late Raymond and Minnie Potter, and grew up in Stratford. She moved to Huntington in 1960 and raised her family here. Carol worked as a typist and bookkeeper for the Acme Shear Company before retirement. She became very involved in the Shelton Senior Center community and served as the former VP there. She was also very involved with the Ripton community and the Harvest Christian Center, of which she was a member for over 20 years. Carol was spunky and witty, and she enjoyed line dancing, crafting, and spending time on the computer. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister-in-law Ginny. She was the beloved mother of the late Ernest Burbank Jr. and Roger Burbank and is survived by her daughter-in-law Betty Burbank, her cherished grandchildren, Gina and Amy Burbank, her step-grandson George Unwin, her great-grandson, David Unwin, whom she completely adored, her niece Cheryl Miller and her nephew Mark Potter. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. On Friday, her funeral service will begin at Riverview at 10 AM, with Pastor Lou Mauri officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery in Easton. Memorial contributions are requested to the Harvest Christian Center through the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019