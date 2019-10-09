Connecticut Post Obituaries
Caroline Classy Tamas
Caroline Classy Tamas, age 101, formerly of Fairfield, wife of the late Frank Tamas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call on Friday, November 1 from 10 am until the time of services. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
