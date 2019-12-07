Connecticut Post Obituaries
Caroline Zavoluk Obituary
Caroline Zavoluk
CAROLINE ZAVOLUK went to heaven December 4, 2019. Caroline was born in Munich, Germany January 28, 1921 and immigrated to the United States at the age of 6. She met and married her husband Michael Zavoluk and in July 2019 they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Michael and Caroline lived in Queens from 1955 to June 2017 where they raised their family before moving to Stamford in 2017.
Caroline is survived by her husband Michael and their three sons Stephen Zavoluk and wife Nancy, of Spring Lake, NJ, Richard Zavoluk and wife Mary Ellen Burns, of Stamford, CT and William Zavoluk and wife Kathleen, Milford, CT, seven grandchildren: Michael Zavoluk, of Trevose, PA; David Zavoluk and his wife Katie, of Hoboken NJ; Kevin Zavoluk and wife Megan Zavoluk, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Eileen Roben and her husband Shawn, of Shelton, CT; Brian Zavoluk, of Shelton, CT; Gregory Zavoluk, of Buffalo, NY; and Alexander Zavoluk, of Austin, TX and five great-grandchildren: Ariana, Tiernan, Daxton, HuntLee and Reilly Anne. Caroline was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Joseph Zavoluk.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Caroline's name may be made to The Fairfield County Hospice House, 1 Den Road, Stamford, CT 06902.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence online, please visit the family guestbook on www.cognetta.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019
