It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Petriello, announce her passing after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the age of 80. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her son Kevin Petriello and his wife Marisa, her daughter Sharon Rogerson, grandchildren Taylor and Sean Rogerson, and Sean's fiancee Haleigh Carbone. She will now be reunited with her husband Francis Petriello for eternity. Carolyn was affectionately known as "Gummy" to all who knew her. She was a woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved to do her daily crossword puzzles, in the company of her beloved dog Mickey, her devoted companion. Gummy took great pride in her home and her family. Her ultimate joy was her grandchildren whom she loved and supported unconditionally. She has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbull Animal Group – Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019