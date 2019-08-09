|
Carolyn Renshaw Chernak
Carolyn Renshaw Chernak, "Mouse", age 92, of Trumbull passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in her home. She was the beloved wife of Alexander Chernak now deceased. Carolyn was born in Bryn Mawr, PA and was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. Carolyn had an active life in her community and was a passionate participant in those activities. She had been a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Carolyn had been a leader for the Girl Scouts, and a docent for the Beardsley Zoo and the Bronx Zoo, as well as for the Fairfield Audubon Society. She loved playing tennis, traveling, and was a keen photographer. She is survived by her daughter Liz Blum and her husband Jonathan of North Carolina, her daughter CiCi Nielsen and her husband Glen of Kittery, Maine, a brother Charles C. Renshaw of California, and four grandchildren, Tait and Laura Nielsen, Dane and Alexa Nielsen, James Blum and Christina Blum, great-grandson Koen Nielsen, and a niece Lisa Renshaw. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, August 23 at 11:00am in Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Carolyn's memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, your local Animal Humane Society, or an organization of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019