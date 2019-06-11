Carolyn T. DiCecco

April 14, 1928- June 6, 2019

Carolyn Theresa DiCecco, age 91, of Shelton, the loving wife of the late Joseph DiCecco, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, surrounded by her beloved family. Born in Bridgeport on April 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Robbins) Ryan. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport before moving to Shelton 18 years ago. She was a very warm and compassionate woman, always thinking of others before herself. She was an inspiration to all who met her and had a tremendous impact on her grandchildren who are eternally grateful to have had her in their lives. She had a passion for sports and was an avid Yankees and Woman's UCONN Basketball fan, rarely missing a game to cheer them on.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Kathleen Dominguez of Shelton; three grandchildren, Danielle (Dominguez) Conte and her husband Sean of Milford, Manuel Dominguez IV and his wife Renee of Shelton, and Cori (Dominguez) Duda and her husband Russ of Shelton. In addition, Carolyn had several great-grandchildren who were the light of her life, Alex and Gavin Conte, Jake and Ryan Duda, and Gianna and Gabriella Dominguez, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, William and Robert Ryan, and several beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank the 6th floor staff of the St. Vincent's Medical Center for their warm and compassionate care.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no night calling hours.