Carolyn M. Brennan
Carolyn M. (Pollock) Brennan, age 82, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of William W. Brennan, Sr. Born in Bridgeport on November 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Caroline Baraga Pollock, Jr. Carolyn was a graduate of Stratford High School before attending the University of CT, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree. She later received her Master's Degree in education from Southern CT State University. An elementary education teacher for the City of Stratford, she taught for several years before staying home to raise her three children. She then worked part time for the Trumbull Public Library until her retirement. A woman of great faith, she served as a proud member of the St. Catherine of Siena Ladies Guild. Carolyn was also an avid fan of the UConn sports programs and a huge fan of the New York Giants. She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to have seen 48 of the 50 states, however her greatest accomplishment was that of being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was found in the time she spent surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren whom she had adored so much. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband William of 57 years, other survivors include her loving children, William W. Brennan, Jr., Cathleen Blanchfield and Stephen Brennan and his wife Jennifer, her six cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Brennan, Elizabeth and Abigail Blanchfield, and Kyle, Sean and Erin Brennan. She is also survived by her lifelong friend and sister at heart, Margaret Wilson, as well as numerous cousins and close friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service and celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.