Carolyn Nisita
Carolyn Nisita, age 70, of Milford, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Carolyn was born in New York on October 15, 1949. She was a real estate agent for many years at Coldwell Banker. Friends may call on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2019