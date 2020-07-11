Carolyn "Connie"
Sondergaard
Decatur, NY – Carolyn "Connie" Sondergaard passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stamford, NY. She was born August 31, 1930 in Roscoe, NY to Howard and Elsie (DeVoe) Schaefer. Connie graduated from Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT and became a veterinary assistant to Dr. Donald Kruschek. It was then that she got her first horse, Siam and her love for animals flourished. Later, she opened her own kennel and grooming business in Monroe, CT. She married Victor Sondergaard on November 1, 1953 in Easton, CT and after his retirement, they moved to Decatur, NY and built their home. They were longtime members of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Yo-Sch-Haro Horse Club, hosting the annual fall trail ride at their farm. Connie served as ring steward and timer for many sanctioned and open horse shows at the Cobleskill Fair Grounds. She was a 25-year member of the former Depot Lane singers and the now Schoharie Valley Singers, the Richmondville Historical Society and the Richmondville Seniors. Connie was also a prize-winning rug hooker. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years on January 17, 2012 and step-son, Jeff. Connie is survived by her step-daughter, Lorna Collins and her family in Maine; three sisters-in-law, Joan and Gail Sondergaard and Joan Smith in Florida; long-time friend Gail Egeressy, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held at a later date due to the covid 19 virus. Memorial donations may be sent to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, 304 Howes Cave Rd., Howes Cave, NY 12092, or to the charity of your choice
.
; the website of Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, NY.