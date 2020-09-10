Carolyne F. James
Carolyne F. James, age 72 of Monroe, died peacefully on June 27, 2020, surrounded by dear friends at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Stepney Cemetery, 21 Pepper Street, Monroe. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of CT, 359 Spring Hill Rd., Monroe, CT 06468. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wwakeleememorial.com
