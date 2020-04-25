Connecticut Post Obituaries
Carrie Patterson


1945 - 2020
Carrie Patterson Obituary
Carrie Lee Patterson
Ms. Carrie Farris Patterson, daughter of the late Mr. Willie Farris and Carrie Bell Farris, was born May 28, 1945 in Balton, Georgia. She was called to home to eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:50 p.m. at Bridgeport Hospital.
Ms. Carrie F. Patterson worked as a CNA for several years at a New York Hospital. She was also a resident of Bronx, New York for over 30 years. In September 2012, she became a resident of Bridgeport, Connecticut and resided at Bridgeport Health Care for 8 years. In January 2020, she transferred to Golden Hill Nursing Home in Milford.
Ms. Patterson leaves in God's righteous care her son, Casey Patterson (Judy) of Stafford, Virginia; two daughters, Trina Patterson Clark of West Palm Beach, Florida and Jamel Shannon of Bridgeport, Connecticut; her sister, Shirley Farris and nephew Danny Farris from Bronx, New York; and host of grandkids, great-grandchildren, other special relatives and friends. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
