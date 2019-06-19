Casey William Cilio

Casey William Cilio, 31 of Fairfield, the beloved son of Dr. Mary Cilio, sadly left this world too soon on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was a lifelong Fairfield resident. He graduated from Warde High School and attended Hunter College Broadcasting and Acting School in NYC.

A sports enthusiast, he loved to watch, talk and play sports. Casey was a known sports statistician and anything you needed to know about a team or player he was the go to guy. He was an avid basketball player and enjoyed playing in different basketball leagues.

Casey had a natural ability to inspire others and his patience and kindness made him a role model in the work that he did with autistic children. More recently, he worked at the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club. He was a well-liked and respected basketball coach for various teams in the area. One of his favorite pastimes was producing comedic videos and acting. He appeared in many community theater productions throughout CT. He was featured in two films; one that won an award in the Raindance Film Festival in London. He loved spending time with his family and was a favorite uncle and cousin.

Casey would walk into a room and light it up. He was a very funny, personable and empathetic person. Anyone that knew him loved him and if you met him once, you could feel he had a heart of gold. We will always love and miss our Casers.

In addition to his mother, Casey is survived by his loving sister, Kelly Scinto and her husband Robert of Fairfield, his brother, Jesse Cilio of California and his aunts, Michele Komenda and her husband Bill of Fairfield, Rebecca Stasolla of Black Rock and Nancy Link of Georgia. He will also be sorely missed by his nephews, Robert and Frank and by his nieces, Molly and Chloe. Casey had many cousins and close friends whom he loved dearly. We would like to acknowledge the Rogans who were like a second family to him. He was preceded in death by his father, William Cilio.

A reception to celebrate Casey's life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Kieran's Place, located at the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course, 2425 Morehouse Hwy., Fairfield, CT 06825. Friends may greet his family from 4-6:30 p.m. and stories to commemorate Casey's life will be shared at 6:30 p.m.

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Safe Haven Recovery, 675 Townsend Ave. Unit 167, New Haven, CT 06512. A scholarship fund has been set up in his name. To sign Casey's online guestbook and for service directions, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 19, 2019