Cassandra (Cutmore)

Pascucci

Aug 6, 1942 - Jul 4, 2019

Cassandra (Cutmore) Pascucci, age 76, of Alpharetta, Georgia and previously of Weston, CT, beloved wife of the late James Pascucci, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Mrs. Pascucci was born August 6, 1942 in Norwalk, CT, daughter of the late Robert and Vera (Wilmot) Cutmore and had been a lifelong area resident before her recent move to Georgia. She retired from the New Canaan School System as the human resource director. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren whom she adored deeply. She was a dedicated Christian who enjoyed spending time and fellowship with her church communities. She was a very caring and compassionate person with an infectious personality. She took great pleasure in caring for and helping others that were part of her life. Survivors include a son William Pascucci and his wife Christine of Atlanta, GA; a daughter Holly Boland of Fairfield; a brother Jerry Cutmore and his wife Sue of New York; a brother-in-law William Pascucci and his wife Susan of South Carolina and brother-in-law Jim Gallick of Stratford, as well as her grandchildren Alden, Will and Gavin Pascucci, Sydney and Kaitlyn Boland and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law Ann Gallick. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with family Tuesday morning before service time from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 , https://www.michaeljfox.org/Find_A_Cure. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 8, 2019