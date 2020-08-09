Catherine Abbati
Catherine Helen Abbati, 85, widow of Vincent Joseph Abbati, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Pilgrim Manor in Cromwell. She was born on May 1, 1935 in Bridgeport to the late John and Mary Clark Genaro. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Patricia Abbati and Debra Abbati of Cromwell, Paula Baker and husband Fred of Ansonia, and son Vincent Abbati and wife Sandra of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren, Stephanie and Nichole Abbati, Ricardo Camacho, and Brendan Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Albert James Bodnar, Mychela and Gabrielle Jones, and Nadia Nuzzo. She also leaves special family friend Kathy Bodnar and special daughter Bridjette Baker and her family.
Catherine grew up in Bridgeport before moving to Hamden, with her final home being in Cromwell. She was a homemaker but also worked for many years at Fairfield Bindery. She volunteered for many years at the PAL Christmas and Easter Village in Trumbull, where she won the Volunteer of the Year award. She loved listening to country music and dancing. Catherine enjoyed spending time with her family and was always the life of the party, but her greatest joys were cooking for her family and decorating for every holiday to make it special. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford on August 14th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Catherine's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of arrangements. To send condolences to her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com
.