Catherine Bruno
Catherine Sterback Bruno, 71, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John J. Bruno and formuly married to Gerald R. Angelica, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2019. Born on March 24, 1948 in Bridgeport and graduated from Bunnell High school in 1966, she was the daughter of the late Stephan and Emma Sterback. Catherine was a beloved mother, grandmother, Aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and watching Turner Classic movies with her grandson Luciano who was her pride and joy. Catherine is survived by her children, Jerry Angelica and Dana (Jason) Angelica-Pellegrino; stepson, John Joseph (Gail) Bruno II; grandchildren, Luciano Pellegrino, Sophia Bruno, and Olivia Bruno; siblings, Emma (Pat) Maslar and Stephan Sterback; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife, Larry and Jane Sterback. Friends and family may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019