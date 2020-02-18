|
|
Catherine "Kay" Cronin
Catherine "Kay" Veronica Cronin, 86, of Milford, beloved wife of John J. Cronin, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on February 17, 2020. Kay was born on October 18, 1933 in Manhattan, NY to the late Michael and Nora Ryan.
Kay worked as a manager in the office furniture industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved black Labradors and had many over the years, as well as Siamese cat twins. During her childhood, she lived for five years in Navin, Ireland with her mother and grandmother. Kay was proud of her Irish heritage and cherished the time she was able to return to Navin as an adult. She was also a member of Emmaus, a religious group based in New Haven.
In addition to her husband, Kay leaves behind her daughter, Noreen (Tim) Ellis; several grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry (Maryanne) Cronin; sister-in-law, Anne (Don) Davis; close friends, Pauline O'Sullivan and Maureen McManus-Doyle; and her caretaker who was with her when she passed, Dawn Drenzek. Predeceased by her brother-in-law, Danny Cronin.
No services are being held. The family was compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2020