Catherine M. Dobi
Catherine Dobi, age 99, of Billerica, MA, formerly a resident of Fairfield, CT, died peacefully at Brightview Concord River on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born on May 5, 1920 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Perrygrove) Maguire. Upon receiving her diploma from Milford High School, she worked at The Bullard Co., and was an Avon Representative. During the 50 years she lived in Fairfield, Catherine was active in the Sgt. Thomas J. Nelson, Jr. Post 9427 VFW Auxiliary, a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Ladies Guild. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will truly be missed.
She was the wife of the late Ernest Dobi. Catherine is survived by her son, Ernest T. Dobi and his wife, Ellen; her three precious grandchildren, Christopher Dobi and his wife Sara, Katherine Dobi, and Michael Dobi, and 2 great-granddaughters. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Patricia Maguire of Sunnyvale, CA and Leah Dobi of Fairfield, CT; and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Thomas, and James Maguire and her sister, Shirley Maguire.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Brightview Concord River and Compassus Hospice for their care of Catherine during the last few years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, CT at 10:30 am. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield, CT. Friends and family may call from 8:30 to 10:00 am on August 31 at the Spear Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019