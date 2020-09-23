1/1
Catherine Donnelly
Catherine (Harris) Donnelly
Catherine Cecilia (Harris) Donnelly, age 85, passed away peacefully September 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born in Brooklyn to the late George and Catherine Harris.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Donnelly, her brother George Harris and her sister Dorothy Young.
She is survived by her three children, Gene and Ginna Donnelly, Casey and John Feeney and Brian and Doreen Donnelly; ten grandchildren Eammon, Keriann, Ryan, Kathleen, Lauren, Elizabeth, Connor, Cole, Colin and Caitlin and nine great-grandchildren Zachary, Emma, Shane, Liam, Mara, Callie, Dylan, Mason and Maura.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull (for a walk through wake). Masks are required. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Due to the health pandemic, the funeral mass will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
