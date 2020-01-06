|
Catherine Fant-Kratovil
Apr 14, 1936 - Nov 29, 2019
Catherine Fant-Kratovil age 83, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Kratovil and the late Louis V. Gelormine Sr. Beloved mother and grandmother, died November 29, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. Catherine was born in Bridgeport to the late George H. Fant and Catherine G. (McArdle) Fant. Catherine had a beautiful singing voice along with her brother Jack who had taken lessons at Nino Bellassai school of voice. She was in the Jenny Lind contest and went to Miss Christine's Dance studio. Catherine worked as a waitress for 25 years, before getting her AS degree in Business. She retired at a young age along with her husband Ray from Sikorsky and enjoyed time spent together and with their family. Catherine loved playing cards and reading novels. Catherine was a devoted Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Grace. She is survived by her son Louis V. Gelormine Jr. (Beth) Fort Myers, FL, daughter Susan A. Merrill (Richard) Milford, CT; devoted grandson's Gene S. Bergmark Jr and Sean P. Merrill of Milford, CT; stepson Kevin Kratovil of Southwick, MA.; stepdaughters Beth Bellerive (Robert) of Holland, MA, Nora Burby of New Hartford, CT, Wendy Boyon (Joel) of Charlestown, RI; one sister Leona Brassell (Arlene) of Stratford; grandchildren Marybeth Molloy (Adam), Cathy Kozlowski (Kent) both of Fort Myers, FL, Kenneth Kratovil of Southwick, MA, Jennifer (Mark) of Feeding Hills, MA, Amy Minney (Jonathan) Chicopee, MA, Robyn Bellerive of Belchertown, MA, Dennis Burby of Middletown, CT, Kyle Burby of Sunrise, FL, Trevor Doyon (Rebecca) of North Haven, CT, Colby Doyon (Kathryn) of Great River, NY, Brooke Beard (Andrew) Silver Springs, MD, Denise Merrill of Milford, CT, twelve greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Russell J. Fant, Stanley G. Fant, John H. Fant, sisters Hazel Seaman, Ruth Hissick, Jesse Supan, Dorothy Hawley, Patricia Soltesz and stepson Raymond M. Kratovil. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 7, 2020