Catherine Ann Guest

July 22, 1948 - February 3, 2019

Catherine Ann Guest, age 70 of Fairfield, will be remembered on Saturday, February 16, 2019 by her family and friends. She was born on July 22, 1948 in New York City to George Guest and Louise (Smillie) Guest. She grew up in Westport, CT and went to Coleytown Elementary and Staples High School. Cathy was a graduate of University of Maine-Magna Cumlaude. She managed two businesses from home and was very well respected in her business. Cathy was sweet, kind, dedicated, hard-working and very talented and had an amazing gift with growing plants, flowers, fruits and veggies, as well she was an excellent cook and she loved to bake for those she loved. She was very active and loved walking but being with Remy was her favorite. Love you Grammy!

Survivors include her older brothers, Tony Guest of Long Beach and his daughter, Layla and Michael Guest of Fairfield and his son, Teddy. She is also survived by her children, Donald James Garamella and Gabriel Sacco, Kimberly Garamella Tankersley and Ronald Gene Tankersley Jr., and her granddaughter and best friend, Remy Louise Tankersley.

Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Center for Women and Families of Eastern Fairfield, 753 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, in memory of Cathy.