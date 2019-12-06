|
Catherine A. Hancock
Catherine A. (Manoni) Hancock, age 93, of Stratford, wife of the late William Hancock died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center.
Mrs. Hancock was born in Bridgeport to the late John and Marina Manoni. She retired from the State of Connecticut where she had been employed for the Board of Education. Catherine had also worked at the Randolph Insurance Agency. Mrs. Hancock was a volunteer at the Merton House and the Barnum Museum. Catherine was devoted to her faith and had been a devoted parishioner of Saint James Church and volunteered with the Diocese of Bridgeport for various activities.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Manoni and his wife, Judy of Southbury: and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Stella Hennessey and one brother, James Manoni and a niece, Laurie Ann Ritchie.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Wesley Heights for their compassion and the extraordinary care they extended to Catherine.
Friends may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Church. Interment will follow at Saint Michael Cemetery. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 7, 2019