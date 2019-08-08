|
|
Catherine Mary Eustace
Catherine Mary Eustace, "Kay", loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 89.
Kay was born in New York City to the late Martin and Catherine Butler and later moved to Elmhurst, Queens. She graduated from Dominican Commercial High School in 1947 which prepared her for her career at Guaranty Trust Co. in New York City. She met her future husband, the late Edward P. Eustace, at the Jersey Shore in 1957, and they married on January 17, 1959 at St. Mary's Church, Woodside, NY. In 1963 Ed and Kay moved to Montvale, NJ where they raised their five children, and where Kay was an active and respected member of the Pascack Valley community. Her home in Montvale was a beacon of activity while her children lived there. That continued even after her children grew and relocated, with the Eustace house often the site of holiday and many gatherings each year, which drew in her children's growing families. Kay moved to Trumbull, CT in 2017.
As her children grew, Kay returned to the workforce at Noyes Publishing Co. in Park Ridge, NJ. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church where she volunteered and was involved in bible groups, parish counsel and outreach.
Kay was an avid reader, usually found with a book in hand or a crossword puzzle that she completed with ease. She was always up for a game of Scrabble or cards, and was quite the Jeopardy whiz! Kay rooted for the Yankees despite her children's loyalty to the Mets, and even a few grandchildren's allegiance to the Red Sox.
She enjoyed spending time in Chatham, Cape Cod, the Jersey Shore, and occasionally in Shelter Island, and taking many trips around the U.S. and Europe with her husband and friends. Kay will be remembered for always having Fudgsicles in the freezer, Tootsie Rolls in a drawer, and Tic-Tacs and Rosary beads in her pocket. Most of all, she will be remembered for her deep faith, her devotion to the Rosary, her strength, humility, her breadth of knowledge, her kind, giving, and patient nature, and her unending love for her children and grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her devoted children, Edward M. Eustace and his wife Emmy, of New York City, Stephen M. Eustace and his wife Caroline, of Fair Haven, NJ, James R. Eustace and his wife Maura, of Easton, CT, Mary C. Johnson and her husband Edward, of Fairfield, CT, and her daughter-in- law Cheryl Eustace, of Fairfield, CT; her sister Mary Petroski, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ, her sister-in-law Mary Eustace Leonard, of The Villages, Florida, and several nephews and nieces. She will also be missed by her cherished grandchildren; Ana, Ted, Aidan, Bryn, Megan, Colin, Sean, Christopher, Nicholas, Timothy, Emma, Julia, Patrick, and William. In addition to her husband, Kay was predeceased by her son John Patrick Eustace and her sister Johanna Marquart.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey-Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road, Fairfield, CT. Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, CT. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to YNHH Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT – the Melanoma Program at Smilow Cancer Hospital. To send an online condolence, please visit https://www.shaughnesseybanksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019