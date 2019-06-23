Catherine T. (Derlitz)

Riggott

Aug 8, 1927 - Jun 20, 2019

Catherine Theresa (Derlitz) Riggott, age 91, of Milford, beloved wife of the late George Riggott joined our Lord in heaven on the wings of an angel, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Catherine was born August 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Rego) Derlitz and was a lifelong area resident. As wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, family was always first in Catherine's life. Cooking delicious meals for her loved ones was one of her favorite pastimes. She was a generous, caring person who volunteered her time and talents. She crocheted many afghans for family, friends and the veterans at the VA hospital. She was an avid volunteer with her sister Fannie at the Merton House, local nursing homes, and at St. James Parish Center. She will be forever loved and missed by her family. Survivors include her four children, David Riggott and his wife Deborah of Stratford, Paula Patterson and her husband Stephen of Milford, Frank Riggott and his wife Pamela of Seymour and Jeffry Riggott and his wife Linnea of Milford; eight grandchildren, Scott Patterson (Silah), Brian Patterson (Dayna), Mary Gallant (Darrell), Jennifer Ellyson (Adam), Lauren Tilson (Charles), Lisa Spataro, Brendon Riggott and Hallie Riggott; nine great-grandchildren, Dean, Hayden, Gavin, Jake, Luke, Elena, Olive, Jack and Baby Catherine; two sisters, Margie Hodson (Ernie) of Monroe, Madeline Jascewsky (Edward) of Bolingbrook, IL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Philomena DeRose. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly in Saint James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Friends may visit with family Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Thomas Merton House, 43 Madison Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, https://www.themertoncenter.org or the Mercy Learning Center, 637 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, https://www.mercylearningcenter.org. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.